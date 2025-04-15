Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.24. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 164,576 shares changing hands.
Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
