Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $1,996,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,823,417.60. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $68,282,575. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

