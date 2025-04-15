Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 59.1% in March

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

