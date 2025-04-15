Automotive Stocks To Consider – April 12th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Texas Instruments, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, design, and sell vehicles, as well as those that supply essential components and related services to the automotive industry. These stocks provide investors with exposure to a sector influenced by economic cycles, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer demands, making them both dynamic and cyclical in nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.09. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $9.00 on Friday, reaching $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,602,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $963.41. 2,719,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,486. The firm has a market cap of $427.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $982.89 and its 200 day moving average is $949.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $702.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

