Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $318,725. This trade represents a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

