Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 45,998 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.