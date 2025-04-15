Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 29,848 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.5 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

