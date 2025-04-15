Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $11.47 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 190,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

