Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 340,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average of $326.82. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

