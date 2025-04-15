Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day moving average is $253.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.