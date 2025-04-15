AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 325,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,626. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Analysts predict that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

