B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Trading Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity

TSE BTO opened at C$4.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.98. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$108,383.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62.24. The trade was a 99.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

