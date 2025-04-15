B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.63. 735,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,884,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

Specifically, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.32%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

