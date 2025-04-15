B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 1,308,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,897,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

Specifically, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

