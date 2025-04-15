Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.76. Banco Santander shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 497,307 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 605,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,073,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 129,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

