Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,060,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,147,719 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,365,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

