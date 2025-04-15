Bank of America Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $480.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $510.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.13. 7,733,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190,032. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 40,290.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48,526.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,567,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,422,466 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

