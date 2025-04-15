Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

