Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.