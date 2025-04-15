Bank of Montreal Can Buys 258,392 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

