Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

