Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

