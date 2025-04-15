Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

