Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 479,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $172.57 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

