Bank of Montreal Can Sells 331,152 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

