Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,750 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

