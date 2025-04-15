Bank of Montreal Can Sells 80,176 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

