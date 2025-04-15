Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,083 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,334,000 after buying an additional 93,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $234,645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 168,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.