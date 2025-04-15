Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 20,066 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mattel by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

