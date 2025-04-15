Bank of Nova Scotia Has $354,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,774.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,665.71 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,847.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,875.62.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.