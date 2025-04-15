Bank of Nova Scotia Has $400,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,413,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

