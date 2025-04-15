Bank of Nova Scotia Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $356.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.18 and its 200 day moving average is $393.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

