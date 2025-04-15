Bank of Nova Scotia Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

