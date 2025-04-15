Bank of Nova Scotia Has $942,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after buying an additional 1,020,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $48,862,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 513,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

