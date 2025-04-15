Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $367,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

