Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,175 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

