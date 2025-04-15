Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

BKQNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.44.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.