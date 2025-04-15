Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
BKQNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.44.
About Bank of Queensland
