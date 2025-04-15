Barbara Powley Buys 13,500 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 13,500 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($16,554.59).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

MTU stock opened at GBX 94.82 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £157.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.56.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

