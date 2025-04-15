Barclays PLC Acquires 10,744 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $196,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,288,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $538.80 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

