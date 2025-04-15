Barclays PLC Has $145.39 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,592 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $145,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

