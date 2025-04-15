Barclays PLC Purchases 16,480 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $249,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,658,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDEX by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 180,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average of $206.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

