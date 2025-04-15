Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.