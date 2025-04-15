Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 296,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.