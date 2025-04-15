Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 264,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,576 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

