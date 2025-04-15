Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,921. Strategic Education has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9,128.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

