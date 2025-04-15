Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

