Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

