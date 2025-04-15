Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

