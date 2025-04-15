Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $165,952,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,546,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,401,000 after buying an additional 1,347,203 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

