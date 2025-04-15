Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HYG opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

