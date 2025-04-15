Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,269,000 after buying an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,295,000 after buying an additional 742,632 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 141.37%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

